Trump wants to charge asylum-seekers fee

President Donald Trump is proposing charging asylum-seekers a fee to process their applications as he continues to crack down on the surge of migrants crossing into the U.S.

In a presidential memorandum signed Monday, Trump is directing his attorney general and acting homeland security secretary to take additional measures to overhaul the asylum system, which he insists is “in crisis.”

He’s giving them 90 days to propose regulations so that, all asylum applications are adjudicated within 180 days, except for those representing exceptional circumstances.

Trump also wants to charge asylum-seekers to process their asylum and employment authorization applications. And he wants to bar anyone who has entered or tried to enter the country illegally from receiving authorization that allows them to work.