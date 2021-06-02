IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With travel numbers nationwide expected to be record-breaking, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding flyers what they can and can’t bring in the carry-on.

Andy Coose, the Federal Security Director for Idaho with the TSA says people need to plan ahead.

“First of all, make sure you’re planning to arrive early,” Coose explains. “Then we want you to pack smart. So we want to make sure you leave at home any large liquids, gels. Sharp items. Obviously no firearms or firearm parts, things of that nature.”

If you’re bringing food, Coose says to pack as little as possible.

“Pack it in an easily accessible compartment on your bag, in case you’re asked to remove it for inspection,” Coose said.

Rick Cloutier, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport manager, says people are just ready to travel.

And with the new flights IDA has added, they’re expecting record breaking numbers.

“We’re expecting over these next summer months, we’re expecting over 250, to 300,000 people pass through this airport traveling,” Cloutier said.

