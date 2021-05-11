DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – At its regular monthly meeting Monday, the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees voted to make masks optional for students and teachers for the remainder of the 20-21 school year, effective Tuesday.

Principals disseminated the information by email and video to their staffs and families, asking all to be respectful. Those who choose to continue to wear masks will be supported in their choice, as will those who opt to not wear them.

The board also discussed and approved the plan regarding reopening of schools in the fall. Based on the district’s school-based decision-making model, in place since December, the plan calls for in-person learning unless a state-mandated stay-at-home order is in effect. If the virus were to re-escalate, the plan provides the ability to make adjustments at the building level based on the level of risk.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Both proposals were recommended by the district’s administrative team, composed of principals and

supervisors.

In other action, the school board:

Approved a lease to the Teton Valley Food Pantry of the currently unused first floor and basement of the building at the corner of 1st East and Ross Avenue

Granted a 60-day closing date extension to Broulim’s, the buyer under contract to purchase the old Victor Elementary School property

Accepted a proposal from the Idaho School Board Association to hire a Boise-based consultant to help the district adjust school-board zones once 2020 census data is available, noting that this November’s election will follow existing zone maps

Reviewed more than a dozen of its policies, amending inconsistencies and making minor tweaks in language for clarity

Listened to a presentation about the Developmental Pre-K and the Special Education Department by Special Education Director Brittany Johnston

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

All documents considered by the board are available HERE.

You can watch the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel HERE.

The post TSD 401 modifies current mask requirements, adopts opening plan for next school year appeared first on Local News 8.