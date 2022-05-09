DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the past two years, Teton School District 401 schools have been able to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. Next school year, the district will no longer be able to do that.

The district said it will resume previous procedures where families are eligible for free or reduced lunch pricing based on income eligibility. The free and reduced lunch application not only qualifies families for assistance with lunch prices, it directly influences annual funding that goes directly to schools.

The percentage of students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch in the district helps determine the amount of federal funding the district receives.

To see if your family is eligible, forms can be filled out online or applications can be mailed to you. Applications are confidential, and the district says your information will not be shared.

For more information, contact Kathy Rowbury, Food Service Director at krowbury@tsd401.org.

