POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tuesday is Election Day all over the country.

Thousands of people have voted early so far, but you can still register to vote at the polls on Election Day.

You must be a citizen, 18-years-old, have a valid photo ID and proof of residence.

You can also visit the county’s website to find your voting location based on your address.

The Bannock County Clerk says it’s important for voters to understand you can only vote at your assigned precinct.

“Everyone has to vote at their assigned precinct,” Jason Dixon said. “You can’t come to the elections office like we did with early voting. On election day, you have to go to your assigned precinct. You can’t come here.”

Election results are expected to be announced later tonight after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Dixon says without any hiccup, results should be expected around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

You can view our list of election results HERE.

