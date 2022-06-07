POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and Lookout Credit Union are holding a special groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of a multi-purpose outdoor turf facility.

The turf field will be installed at Pocatello’s new football stadium, located next to Hawthorne Middle School.

District officials anticipate that the installation of the new turf field will be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year. The new stadium will be referred to as Lookout Credit Union Field at Pocatello High School Stadium.

The turf project is part of a 5-year facilities plan approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2020.

Securing Lookout Credit Union as a sponsor will not only help offset the cost to install the new turf field for Pocatello High School, but it will also help accelerate the timeline to install turf at the other high school locations.

By the conclusion of the 5-year plan, Pocatello, Century and Highland will each feature an outdoor turf facility.

