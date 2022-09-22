BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — On the first day of fall, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care– especially ahead of the busy holiday season.

Book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, the Red Cross is offering these opportunities for donors:

All who come to give through Sept. 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience, including two tickets to a 2023 Sport Clips Haircuts-sponsored race of the winner’s choice, round-trip airfare for two, up to a three-night hotel stay, and entry to a Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent, if available, plus a $750 gift card, thanks to Sport Clips.

Those who come to give in September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, also thanks to Sport Clips. Details are available at rcblood.org/racetogive.

All who come to give Oct. 1-31, 2022, will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

BANNOCK

Pocatello

9/27/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Gold’s Gym, 1800 Flandro Drive

10/11/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Fitness Inc., 1800 Garrett Way

10/12/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Ave.

BINGHAM

Blackfoot

9/28/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1110 Parkway

10/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Blackfoot Idaho East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive

BONNEVILLE

Ammon

10/12/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Tiebreaker Building, 1100 S. Tiebreaker

Idaho Falls

9/23/2022: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive

9/28/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Golds Gym, 2363 Eagle Drive

9/30/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn, 2500 Channing Way

10/5/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ucon Idaho Stake Center, 2967 E. 105 N.

BUTTE

Arco

10/11/2022: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Arco LDS Ward Building, 2438 N. 3000 W., County Road

CUSTER

Mackay

9/27/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 531 W. Spruce St.

FREMONT

Island Park

9/27/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ambulance Station, Library Road

LEMHI

Salmon

9/27/2022: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1140 Cemetery St.

9/28/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1140 Cemetery St.

MADISON

Rexburg

9/29/2022: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Madison Junior High School, 134 Madison Ave.

10/4/2022: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., BYU-ID Center

POWER

Rockland

10/10/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rockland School, 321 E. Center

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

