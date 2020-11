News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The falls for which Idaho Falls is named rand dry for a few hours on Thursday. Idaho Falls Power says they periodically turn the falls off in order to perform maintenance on the hydroelectric dam which gives the falls their form.

The falls are manmade, and the underlying dam produces 121-million kilowatt hours a year, which is supplies about a third of the cities power year round.