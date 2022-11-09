REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Santa Claus is making an early visit to the Atrium in Rexburg. His visit will be the climax of the ‘Twas the Month Before Christmas shopping event hosted by the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber will be hosting the event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and Santa will make a visit later in the afternoon Friday.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to be there from 4 to 8 p.m. For a picture opportunity,” chamber CEO Janalyn Holt said.

She said the event is really about supporting our small local businesses.

“Our businesses are really excited. I mean, they’re making special preparations with their inventory. They’re going to make decor for Christmas. We just have a great variety of businesses that are going to be there. I know that if you come, you will find something for somebody on your shopping list.”

Holt adds the event will only last that afternoon but the hope is to bring the event back next year.

“It was by design to have a little bit smaller event control the event a little bit. We hope that this is going to be something that’s going to happen year to year to year. But this is just a one day event. So get there. It’s just going to be fun. Christmas feel Christmas music. We have some vocalists performing, we have some area choirs that will be performing. So just it’s a great time to get you in the Christmas spirit and come and get that Christmas shopping done easy and convenient, just like the little shopping mall in Rexburg.”

The event will be held in the Atrium at Hemming Village at 160 W 2nd S #207, Rexburg. It is located on the second floor and the entrance can be found near Deseret Book.

