IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Rocky Mountain Power reports about 12,059 customers are being affected by damaged power line.

Idaho Falls Power customers were initially affected by the outage, first reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, but power to IFP customers has been restored.

Initial reports blame a damaged line at or near the Sugar Mill Substation, just off Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. The facility is shared by Idaho Falls Power and also serves the Sand Creek substation.

Rocky Mountain Power is estimating repair will be completed by 10 a.m.

