Twin sister's billboards drawing new attention to woman's unsolved 1996 murder

A Maryland woman consumed with finding those responsible for the death of her twin sister 23 years ago is using billboards to renew interest in the cold case.

Jennifer LeCornu Carrieri was inspired by the film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” to put up three billboards asking for help in finding the killer, or killers, of her sibling Jody LeCornu, FOX 5 of Washington reported. In the Hollywood film, a woman rents three billboards to bring attention to her daughter’s unsolved rape and murder.

“I feel like there’s people out there who know something,” Carrieri told the Baltimore Sun when she placed her first billboard in the Baltimore area in 2018. “I don’t want her to be forgotten.”

The billboards read “FIND MY KILLER” and show a photo of a smiling Jody LeCornu. A $100,000 reward offer is also posted.

LeCornu was killed March 2, 1996, while in a parking lot making phone calls inside a white Honda Civic in Towson, Md., according to the Sun. Someone drove up to the vehicle and fired a gunshot from behind, striking her back. She was able to drive across the street to another parking lot, where she was found just before 4 a.m.

Witnesses said a stocky man in a white BMW followed her car and then removed something from inside her car and drove off.

In her fight for justice, Carrieri has written to prisoners, investigated her sister’s death on her own and sued for police information.

The billboards have led to some tips, Carrieri recently told the paper, but Baltimore County police said the information has not led to any credible leads about the case, the FOX 5 reported.

“I want to find her killer, and I feel, I really feel that there’s a lot that hasn’t been done in her case. … I mean, from my own investigation,” Carrieri said.