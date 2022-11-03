BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales.

“Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning prizes, or retailers earning commissions, every play pays,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said.

Wednesday night’s Powerball draw produced two, $100,000 winning tickets in Idaho. One ticket was sold in Ada County, the second was sold in Oneida County along the Idaho-Utah border. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s draw were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number was 23. These two tickets just missed winning the jackpot. They both matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. No winners have come forward to claim either prize.

Overall, Wednesday night’s Powerball produced 24,570 winning tickets in Idaho for a total of $426,376 in prizes.

“Idaho public schools are really seeing the benefit from this Powerball jackpot run,” Anderson said. “In the last week, Powerball alone has generated $1.89 million for the benefit of public education in the Gem State.”

During the past seven days, the Idaho Lottery estimates revenues from all game sales have generated $2.44 million for public education, with 77% of that being created by Idaho’s favorite game, Powerball.

Local businesses are also benefiting from this historic Powerball jackpot run. In the past week, Idaho Lottery retail locations have earned $283,200 in commissions – just from selling Powerball tickets.

Players have until 7:55 p.m. MT on Saturday to purchase Powerball tickets for the next draw.

The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.