Two accused of abducting waitress from Florida restaurant after dine-dash attempt: police

Two men in Florida have been charged with kidnapping after police said they abducted a waitress who tried to stop them from dining and dashing.

The pair, Leonel Lopez-Gonzalez, 46, and Fernando Rodriguez, 27, were eating and drinking at the Dominicana La Gran Parada in Miami on Monday, then got up to go without paying, according to the arrest reports.

The waitress who served the men followed them to their car and sat in a passenger seat with the door open and her feet outside on the ground to try and prevent them from leaving, the reports stated.

“With the victim’s back facing the interior of the car, Mr. Rodriguez grabbed the victim from the rear and pulled her further inside the vehicle, while the driver, Mr. Lopez, left the scene at a high rate of speed,” the arrest reports said.

The waitress told officers she “begged and pleaded” with the men to stop the car and let her out, but Lopez continued to drive, according to court documents.

“While inside the vehicle, the victim used her cellular phone to call 911, at which point, Mr. Rodriguez used a beer bottle to restrain and threaten the victim,” arrest reports said.

The waitress bit him on his back in self-defense, according to police.

The men did not come to a halt until responding officers initiated a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

“Mr. Rodriguez advised he knew it as wrong but he was not physically able to stop Mr. Lopez and pleaded with him to stop the vehicle, yet Mr. Lopez continued to drive,” court documents said.

Police said Lopez did not want to answer any questions without an attorney present.

Rodriguez has also been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery for allegedly threatening the waitress with the beer bottle.