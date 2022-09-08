BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Two and a Half Fire was reported to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

The fire is currently 500 acres and growing.

Resources from BIA, BLM, Forest Service, Madison County, Fort Hall Fire Department and North Bannock Fire District are on scene being supported by aircraft.

The cause is under investigation.

There is no estimated containment.

