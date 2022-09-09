POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Two and a Half Mile Fire is approximately 7,500 acres and growing.

It started Thursday at about 1:45 p.m. about 2.5 miles north of Pocatello on BLM land and is now burning tribal and privately owned land.

There is the possibility northbound I-15 between Two and Half Mile overpass and the Fort Hall exit will be impacted by suppression efforts resulting in full or partial closure of the interstate. Officials say to plan accordingly and be prepared for possible delays.

Evacuations were in effect Thursday night, but evacuees have been allowed back to their homes at this time.

The fire is 0% contained, and there is no estimated containment at this time.

The cause is under investigation.

