SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people were arrested after a warrant search of a residence at 1222 Highway 93 South in Lemhi County. The Lemhi County Drug Task Force served the search warrant Saturday.

Lemhi County officials said stolen property from a prior burglary was recovered along with a 357 handgun and two rifles.

Coty Jan Frampton, 34, of Salmon was charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a fiream, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant from another county.

Shanna Lynn Caffero

The task force also charged Shanna Lynn Caffero, 19, with felony charges of delivery and possession of methamphetamine.

Frampton and Caffero were being held in the Lemhi County Jail.