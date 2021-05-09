Lee Miller, 43 was arrested in Clark County Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after a traffic stop resulted in police finding drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made a traffic stop about 1:15 Saturday afternoon, at mile marker 178 for a speed violation. During the stop, deputies “recognized indications of criminal behavior and observed a pipe used to smoke marijuana inside the vehicle,” a press release states.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies found 2.77 pounds of marijuana and 3.63 ounces of methamphetamine along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia used to package, distribute, and use marijuana and methamphetamine.

Driver Lee Miller, 43, and his passenger Karie Miller, 44, both from California, were booked into the Clark County Jail. Both face charges for trafficking of marijuana, trafficking of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

