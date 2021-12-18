KIFI

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – The bodies of two juvenile males were recovered from an avalanche in Teton County, Idaho Friday.

According to a press release, at approximately 2:49 p.m. December 17, 2021 the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office received a report of an avalanche near Relay Ridge in the vicinity of Ryan Peak, west of Driggs. It was reported that two people had been buried under the avalanche.

The reporting party advised the sheriff’s office that one person was riding a snowmobile and another was skiing at the time of the avalanche.

Search and Rescue teams from Teton County Idaho, Madison County, Teton County, Wyoming, as well as Air Idaho took part in the rescue operations. The bodies of two juvenile males were recovered from the avalanche site. The names of the juveniles who were killed are being withheld at this time.

The cause of the avalanche is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages everyone to be aware of avalanche conditions and other adverse

weather conditions before recreating in the backcountry.

