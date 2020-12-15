ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has released details surrounding the arrest of two people on kidnapping charges near Rock Springs, after an Amber Alert was issued in Idaho Falls last weekend.

WHP was notified of the alert at 10:14 p.m. Friday. Authorities were looking for a 10-year old child who had been abducted in Idaho Falls. The suspect was believed to be headed for Pueblo, Colorado.

At 7:08 a.m. Saturday, a Wyoming trooper discovered a broken down vehicle near milepost 32 on Wyoming 430 south of Rock Springs.

The trooper spoke with the driver, who claimed he was alone, but offered inconsistent responses. The trooper detained the driver and asked if the female suspect from the Amber Alert was in the vehicle. The driver finally admitted the woman and the missing juvenile were in the car.

The trooper later found misdemeanor amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The child was released to the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

The driver was identified as Eugene Trujillo, 35, of Pueblo, Colorado and the passenger as Gabriella A. Rodriguez, 30, also of Pueblo. Trujillo has been charged with kidnapping interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine.

Rodriguez was charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine and two counts of third offense possession of a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation.

