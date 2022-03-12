REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people were found dead after a shooting a the Motel 6 in Rexburg Saturday morning.

Law enforcement officers and medical first responders were called to the scene on 12th West at 5:33 A.M. after receiving reports of gunshots at the Rexburg Motel 6.

Police and SWAT teams evacuated the building and tried to make contact with the people in the room.

Rexburg Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and believe this was an isolated incident.

This is still an active investigation and more information will be released later.

The people that were evacuated were waiting in a school bus while the police investigated.

They will be allowed back into their rooms to get their belongings before being moved to a different location.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

