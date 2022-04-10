IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two women have been displaced after a house fire Saturday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department got the call at about 7:53 P.M. Saturday night, to a house on Riviera Drive. Two adult females were inside the home when the fire started, and were able to get out safely. Two cats were reportedly still inside the home.

Three engines, four ambulances, the ladder truck, and a battalion chief responded. The first unit arrived on the scene within 3 minutes, with all other units arriving within 6 minutes. There was heavy black smoke and flames coming from the split-level single-family home when firefighters arrived. The fire appeared to have originated in the back of the home, with heavy fire damage throughout the basement, main floor, deck, and attached garage.

Idaho Falls Power responded to secure live power lines that were down in the backyard while Intermountain Gas secured the gas lines. Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department closed Riviera Drive from 17th Street north to Nixon Avenue.

Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 8:11 p.m. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. Both cats were also returned safely to their owners.

Power crews remained on the scene to secure power lines and restore power to a couple of homes on Riviera Drive. The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho responded to help the homeowners with immediate needs.

Officials estimate the fire caused $65,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division.

