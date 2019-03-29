Two east Idaho groups to host sexual assault awareness event

REXBURG, Idaho ー Two east Idaho advocacy groups have teamed up to improve how communities respond to sexual assault.

According to the Nation Sexual Violence Resource Center, April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In honor of that, the Rexburg Family Crisis Center and Voice Advocacy are hosting a community conversation to explore how to better respond to the physical, emotional, social and legal needs of sexual assault survivors.

“Each table is going to kind of look at its topic through the lens of the immediate needs of a survivor all the way through the intermediate and long term needs,” Julie Leavitt, Public Awareness Coordinator for the Family Crisis Center, told KID NewsRadio. “This way the community can just really be understanding and helpful, and empathetic in helping these individuals to heal and to cope, and to come to a place of thriving where they’ve been able to move forward from this experience and find that hope and healing.”

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Family Crisis Center Public Awareness Coordinator Julie Leavitt

One in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Leavitt said the FCC has seen a definite increase in the number of clients they’re helping, aided in part by the #MeToo movement.

“It happens a lot more than people in our area realize,” Leavitt said. “In 2018, we tripled the amount of BYU-Idaho students that we helped for sexual assault than those we served in 2017 and that was just within, I think the first three months we’d already tripled at that amount.”

Even though the organization has seen a steady growth in sexual assault survivors, Tiffany Osborn, Sexual Assault Advocate at the FCC, told KID NewsRadio the numbers aren’t necessarily a sign sexual assault cases are increasing.

“We don’t believe that the prevalence is getting any worse,” Osborn said. “But, what we do know is that last year in our four counties that we serve, so that’s Madison, Jefferson, Clark and Fremont counties, we served 102 adult clients who are survivors of sexual assault…so, again we don’t think that sexual assault is happening anymore in our community than it was before, but we do know that people are reaching out to get help more than they ever have. and that’s something that we’re really proud of and something that we need to continue to encourage.”

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Family Crisis Center Sexual Assault Advocate Tiffany Osborn

What has changed, Osborn said, is how communities, advocates and survivors now approach trauma and sexual assault incidents.

“I think the #MeToo movement has had just an incredible impact on our community and the way that people feel safe in reporting what happened to them, or at least reaching out and getting help in some way,” Osborn said. “I’ve noticed…just an unprecedented look at holding offenders accountable for what they’re doing and survivors feeling like this is their time to feel safe and to come forward with their stories regardless of if their attack happened last night or 20 years ago.”

Leavitt said she hopes communities can continue to learn to rally around survivors and the April 2 event is gearing up to do just that.

“If [survivors] have a good supportive community that will make the biggest difference,” Leavitt said. “We are really looking for school professionals, administrators; we want doctors, nurses, social workers, faith leaders, law enforcement, and you know, the people in the legal profession. We really just want a wide variety so everyone’s perspective can be seen and heard and we can figure out, ‘Okay, what is the best way to help us respond to this problem?'”

But, both Leavitt and Osborn said people don’t have to wait to start being a support to survivors. One characteristic of the #MetToo movement has been a push to change how advocates and survivors view life after trauma.

As a sexual assault advocate, Osborn said she’s seen courage and strength in survivors they don’t often see in themselves. Family and friends, Osborn said, can provide a valuable gift to survivors by helping them feel empowered and loved.

“People are much stronger than they know, but they don’t always see that,” Osborn said. “So, as a loved one, one of the best things that you can do is just be there for that person. We can’t fix what happened to them, but we can help them understand that there is a safe place to go if they need help…if you can just be there for that person, then you’re giving them a gift that they really need in that time.”

As survivors work through their trauma and begin the healing process, Osborn said she wants them to know they don’t have to walk their healing journey by themselves.

“One of the important things that survivors need to understand is that they’re not alone,” Osborn said. “This is an experience that makes people feel very isolated, and so if there’s something that you can do to help someone understand that they’re not alone, then that can be an incredible gift to that individual.”

The Community Conversation on Sexual Assault is Tuesday, April 2 at 7 PM – 9 PM at the Research and Business Development Center in Rexburg. All interested are welcome to attend.

Full details are available below: