WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two California snowmobilers were injured at around 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, when their snowmobile crashed on the South Plateau Trail, about 6 miles south of West Yellowstone.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old girl and 48-year-old woman from Glendale, Ca., left the trail and hit a group of trees. Both sustained back, leg and head injuries. The girl briefly lost conciousness and appeared disoriented.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue team members from West Yellowstone responded, with assistance from the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District and Custer Gallatin National Forest Service.

The injured people were transported y ambulance to Big Sky Medical Center for evaluation.