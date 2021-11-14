IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Two men from Idaho Falls died after an early morning crash in Bannock County.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened about 2:12 A.M Sunday, on I15 near Downey.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office identified the men as 36-year-old William Kaiser, and 32-year-old Andrew Schroader, both from Idaho Falls.

The pair were driving north in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, when the driver drove off the roadway, hit a guardrail, and rolled the vehicle.

Kaiser and Schroader were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car. Both died at the scene.

An additional juvenile passenger was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

