Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police detained three people last Wednesday morning after observing drug activity in a guest room in a hotel room on River Parkway.

Jerry Casteneda was arrested for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Police said he was holding 7.28 grams of heroin and methamphetamine.

Samantha Lucas was arrested on an outstanding Idaho Department of Correction warrant and for providing false information to law enforcement.

A third woman, identified as Sara Flowers, was cited and released for frequenting a place where drugs are used, manufactured, held or delivered.

According to police, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine on a table. A further search turned up drug paraphernalia, digital scales used to weigh drugs, and several baggies and containers of varying amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. A total of 10.5 grams of meth and 12.6 grams of heroin were found in the room and seized.