POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a car crash Saturday afternoon in Bannock County.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened at approximately 2:43 P.M.

The driver of a Buick Park Avenue was going north on Blaser Highway about a mile north of US30. The vehicle left the side of the road and hit a gravel embankment, went airborne, and struck another embankment.

The vehicle was occupied by a 20-year-old male driver from Cottage Grove, Oregon, and a 30-year-old passenger from Pocatello.

Both were transported to a local hospital by air ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

