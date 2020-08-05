POCATELLO – A pair of four-legged officers are now on the streets with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD)

Recently, Berrett, a German Shepherd, and Frank, a Yellow Lab, were certified as explosive detection dogs for the department. Both dogs were donated to PPD with Berrett coming from the Boise area and Frank making his way to Pocatello from California. During their training, they learned scent detection for different explosive scent odors. Their training was finished when they met the K-9 certification criteria from Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Berrett’s handler will be Corporal Joel Weinheimer. Meanwhile, Frank will be at the side of Officer Dane Eborn.

“I look forward to working as a team with Berrett in whatever scenario he would be most helpful,” said Corporal Weinheimer, “whether it be for an explosive device or educating children about dogs in law enforcement.”

“I am looking forward to learning from the current members of the K-9 team,” Officer Eborn said, “serving the community, and utilizing Frank to keep the community safe.”

Now that Berrett and Frank are officially on the force, both of the new officers will be going out on patrol with their handlers and will respond to possible explosive calls within Pocatello and the surrounding area. They join the other four Patrol K-9 teams on the force and before starting their training, they spent two weeks bonding with their new handlers and their respective families.

“Both of these four-legged, furry officers have extremely high drive and will make the Pocatello and surrounding communities proud,” said Lt. Ian Nelson, K-9 Unit Commander. “They have also bonded quite well with the members of the department.”

“The dogs are a great asset for our area and provide us with a capability that has been absent from our department for some time,” said Chief Roger Schei. “We appreciate the donations that made this program happen, and our in-house instructor, Sergeant Chad Horst, for getting the K-9s certified. These combined efforts saved taxpayer dollars, increased our capabilities, and increased our level of service.”

For more information on the Pocatello Police Department, visit pocatello.us/police.