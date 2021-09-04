MGN Online

BLACKFOOT (KIFI): Two men from the Idaho Falls area, died in an Friday night automobile accident along Highway 91.

Idaho State Police say, the driver and passenger have been identified as 22-year-old Andrew Ramsey, of Idaho Falls and 26-year-old Eric Dana of Ammon.

ISP says the accident happened around 11:00 PM, on Highway 91 just north of Blackfoot. “An adult male driver with an adult male passenger were traveling northbound on Highway 91 near E 350 N in a 2010 Subaru Impreza. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole. Neither occupant was wearing a seat-belt and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. Both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.”

The post Two men die in Friday night accident north of Blackfoot appeared first on Local News 8.