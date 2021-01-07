POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two California men were sentenced to prison time Thursday for the March 19 stabbing death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler at her McKinley Avenue home in Pocatello.

Sixth District Judge Robert Naftz sentenced the two under terms of a mediated plea agreement.

19-year-old Dustin Alfaro to life with a minimum 22 years fixed term in prison and some financial restitution to the family and Bannock County.

18-year old Isaac Angel Romero-Rodriguez was also sentenced to life with a minimum 27 years in prison along with $2,500 in restitution to the family and $300 to Bannock County.

