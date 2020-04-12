Local News

Two people suspected after Power County search

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Two people were the subject of a search warrant Thursday at 451 Tyhee Avenue in American Falls.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Mark Reaves, 58, and Tamy Reaves, 59, both of American Falls. Neither individul is in custody.

Numerous types of drugs were found in the residence along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

American Falls and Blackfoot Police and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the search.