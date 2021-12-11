POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City has opened its doors to many restaurants over the years, but in December, two local fan favorites will be closing their doors.

After 26 years in business, Perkins will be open for the final time on Sunday.

“We needed to renew with Perkins and that was going to be a $250,000 remodel,” said General Manager Stan Hales. “It was just the perfect time to go.”

Hales says the last few years have hit the restaurant hard.

“Those people that say they’ve managed a restaurant, they’ve never managed a restaurant until they’ve done it through COVID-19,” Hales said.

After running Perkins for close to three decades, Hales says it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to the community.

“We’ve had 26 years,” Hales said. “We’ve had great community support. I think we’ve been an integral part of the community.”

Perkins will definitely be missed by regulars like Ruth Newell, who has eaten breakfast at the restaurant weekly for almost the entire time the restaurant has been open.

“I’ve been coming here ever since it opened about 26 years, and I’ve been pleased to say it’s part of my family,” Newell said.

Times have also been tough for Villano’s in Historic Downtown. They announced earlier this week they will be shutting down at the end of the month.

“It’s been a struggle,” said Co-Owner Lisa Villano. “The building is very old, but we made it nine years. About three months ago, we had a new landlord come in and buy the building, and is not going to renew the lease.”

Villano says the local students who come into her store is who she will miss most.

“The kids that come in here from Pocatello High School, Century, Highland and ISU. I’m going to truly miss them.”

The post Two Pocatello restaurants to close in December appeared first on Local News 8.