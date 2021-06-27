Pixabay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two teenagers are dead after a car crash on the highways east of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police report a two-vehicle fatal crash westbound on US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls around 2:30 p.m Saturday.

Leah Belknap, 18, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on 45th East at US26 in a 2010 Subaru Impreza. Belknap continued northbound into the intersection of 45th East and US26 when she was struck by a 2010 GMC Sierra driving westbound on US26 driven by Felipe Lopez-Sandoval, 49, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Belknap’s passenger, Bradylee Packer, 19, of Ammon, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Belknap, Lopez-Sandoval, and his juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Belknap has succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The westbound lanes of US26 were blocked for about 3 hours while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

