Two teens wounded in shooting in San Francisco-area mall

Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday, two other people were injured and two suspects were at large in the aftermath of shooting at a San Francisco-area shopping mall. The mayhem sparked panic among shoppers and the shutdown of two train stations.

Paramedics rushed the gunshot victims to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told Fox News. The two were listed in critical and serious condition, respectively.

Around 4 p.m., officials received reports of an active shooter at the Shops of Tanforan, a retail complex of over 120 stores in San Bruno. Dozens of police converged on the scene and searched for a gunman, KTVU reported.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said two shooters were firing at each other with handguns.

“I saw people running and I heard ‘pow, pow, pow, pow!'” shopper George Castro told KPIX. “People were yelling ‘Get out of the mall, get out of the mall, there’s a shooting!'”

San Bruno Fire Chief Dave Cresta said two other people injured in the incident were treated for minor, non-shooting injuries and released from an area hospital, SFGate.com reported. Information on the nature of their injuries was not released.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency shut down the 12th Street Oakland station as police searched “possible suspects related to the situation at San Bruno” inside a train.” The station was reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers said they knew who they were looking for, based on passenger descriptions. The San Bruno station and parking garage remained closed as of 6 p.m. Commuters were told to expect train delays across the Bay Area.

One suspect possibly boarded a train, police said

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The manager of a Finish Line store at the mall told KTVU the first shots rang out at the food court. He said one suspect went upstairs and fired more shots.

Jezabelle Catig, 20, told The Associated Press she was in the BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse kitchen working as a waitress when her co-workers said there had been a shooting. The chaos prompted the 20 to 30 restaurant employees and 10 diners inside to lock themselves in the kitchen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.