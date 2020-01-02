Top Stories

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Lemhi County Drug Task Force and Salmon Police announced Thursday that two Great Falls, Montana women were recently arrested on felony charges.

Officers were conducting a stolen credit card investigation when they learned the two women were on a drug run to Nevada when their car broke down on Highway 28 near Salmon.

Sandrina Lynn Walker, 41, and Ladonna Loney, 54, were implicated in the investigation.

Walker was arrested for grand theft by possession of a stolen credit card. Loney was charged for possession of a gun stolen from the Great Falls area, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines) and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamines.

The unit said it also recovered $3,800 in suspected drug money.