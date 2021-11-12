POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The man accused of a hit and run crash that killed a Pocatello biker was sentenced Friday.

Tyler Carter was sentenced Friday for the death of 40-year-old Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm who was struck riding her bike on Buckskin Road on March 13, 2020.

Carter plead guilty to charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

After hearing victim impact statements, 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli sentenced Carter to up to 10 years in state prison, with the possibility of parole after 4 years, as well as a $750 fine for each felony charge, totaling $1,500 in court fines.

Carter was also ordered to pay $4,003.85 in restitution to Wilhelm’s estate.

Carter was immediately remanded into state custody.

