MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) – The University of Idaho has reported an increase in COVID-19 positives after a recent long weekend and subsequent snow closure in Moscow.

The past week, the university received 802 test results showing 7.61% of those as positive.

President Scott Green said while the increase is significant, they believe it is isolated to a few Greek chapters, two of which are now in quarantine and on-campus apartments.

The university is working to identify and test those who have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive.

Green said they are just two weeks from Spring Break, and although they are all looking forward to a break, it also comes with some concern about our campus safety.

Testing is available for anyone who would like that peace of mind before heading on break. Testing appointments for Tuesday, March 9, are available.

Classes will begin again on Monday, March 22.

“We will do a complete COVID-19 retest of all students attending class in-person upon return from Spring Break. Those who have previously tested positive or completed vaccination — and have it documented in their student account — will not be required to test,” Green said.

Planning continues for in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

“We will watch for changes in our state requirements and receive local guidance from Idaho Public Health as decisions are made. The state’s vaccine committee has not made any decision regarding the inclusion of higher education employees in Group 3 of the vaccination rollout.”

You can view the entire letter HERE.

