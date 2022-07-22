U.S. Forest Service – Salmon-Challis National Forest

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Forest Service confirmed Thursday night that it is working with the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office to respond to an “aircraft” incident related to the Moose Fire.

Amy Baumer, the Public Affairs Officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest said they are aware of an “aircraft” incident and are responding with the law enforcement agency.

No other information is being released at this time.

The Moose Fire is burning five miles southwest of North Fork, Idaho. It is still very active according to fire managers. They report the fire has burned more than 20,600 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is not known, and still being investigated. It started Sunday, July 17.

There are currently no evacuation orders.

