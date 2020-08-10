News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After a years long battle, the U.S. government agreed to admit responsibility in the injury of a local teen and the death of his dog.

Canyon Mansfield, 14 at the time, was playing with his dog Casey in March 2017 near his home when he triggered an M-44 cyanide bomb. Canyon suffered injuries and Casey, the 3-year-old yellow Lab, died.

On July 27, the U.S. government agreed to award $38,500 to the Canyon family in a virtual settlement conference, according to the family’s attorney Reed Larsen. The will receive $30,000 for Canyon’s physical and emotional distress, and $8,500 for the dog’s life.

The government agreed to admit their responsibility for the M-44’s placement, though denied a formal apology. The U.S. Department of Agriculture illegal placed the device within 300 yards of a residence, Larsen said.

M-44s are embedded in the ground and look like lawn sprinklers but spray cyanide when triggered by animals. They are used to protect livestock but can sometimes kill pets and injure people.

The Associated Press reports Canyon was injured months after the government decided to stop using the devices on federal lands in Idaho.

“We hope this deters the government from using (M-44s) in the future,” Larsen said.