IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-People who live in Idaho Falls may have heard the roar of jet engines Sunday.

The roar was familiar to those who have hear the Navy’s Blue Angels firing up during frequent Idaho Falls visits.

In this case,the Idaho Falls Fire Department checked it out. The roar was that of a U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet that landed at Aero Mark at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for service. It is the model of F-18 the Blue Angels will begin flying next year.