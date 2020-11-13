Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bonneville School District will receive a share of $124,312 in federal grant funding through the State Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Program.

The district was awarded the largest of the grant awards, $27,338.25, to purchase a new dishawasher at the Ucon Elementary School.

State Schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said it was a competitive grant application process. 29 schools submitted grants and ten were awarded.

“Providing tasty, nutritious meals for students is an essential part of public education,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and convection ovens to a steam kettle and a massive mixer.”