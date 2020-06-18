Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schie celebrated his one-year anniversary in command by swearing in seven reserve officers today. Among them are two familiar faces commonly seen in sports and TV.

Dozens gathered Thursday morning at the department headquarters to swear in seven reserve officers.

The volunteers won’t be in Pocatello full-time. However, they will provide training and outreach programs for the department while also receiving additional law enforcement training in return.

Among the officers being recognized is UFC champion and Hall of Famer, Royce Gracie. Another familiar face is actor and celebrity Dean Cain, known for his role as Superman in 1993’s “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Born into a military family, Cain says he’s honored to throw in his cape and become what he calls a ‘real’ superhero with the Pocatello Police Department.

“The reason I’m here now is because I honestly believe that our men and women in uniform, especially in law enforcement, are superheroes, ‘real’ heroes,” Cain said. “So, I’m here to support them and say exactly that. These are heroes and should be treated as such.”