UGA fraternity suspended after racist video spread online

Four students were expelled from a University of Georgia fraternity on Saturday after a video depicting them using racial slurs and mocking the mistreatment of slaves went viral on social media.

According to UGA student newspaper The Red and Black, the video that surfaced online on Friday showed four members of the Xi-Lambda chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon pretending to use a belt as a whip while saying “pick my cotton,” followed by a curse word and a racial slur.

The fraternity said that the incident took place off-campus at a non-Tau Kappa Epsilon function and condemned the students’ behavior in a statement posted online.

“Tau Kappa Epsilon is disgusted, appalled and angered by the remarks shown in a video of four expelled members,” the fraternity said in a statement. “TKE will not tolerate any actions such as these that would be defined as racist, discriminatory and/or offensive.”

The video had attracted the notice of UGA’s student government association, which said the chapter of TKE was “currently suspended” pending an investigation.

The university also rebuked the video in its own statement on Saturday.

“The University of Georgia condemns racism in the strongest terms. Racism has no place on our campus. We will continue our efforts to promote a welcoming and supportive learning environment for our students, faculty and staff,” the university said on Twitter.

The University of Georgia, which was founded in 1785 and is one of the country’s oldest public universities, was racially integrated in 1961.