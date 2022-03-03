IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ukraine refugees are getting some support from Idaho Falls.

Local radio station Sandhill Radio Group is trying to help raise money

Operations director William Kezele has a son who leading an effort to give food and a place to stay for refugees.

“So my son has connected with a couple of friends from the United Kingdom ,and they’ve rented vans and they’re heading to Slavakia to see how many they can get off the border,” Kezele said. “They’ve got a school called Cumorah Academy that’s got a bunch of dorms and they’re opening these dorms up to refugees, but they can’t get them off the border.”

Kezele says they’re trying to raise money to help them fund fuel and food.

If you would like more information on how to help, click HERE.

The post Ukraine refugees are getting support from Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.