BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don’t follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month.

The Idaho Statesman reports people receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor.

If they don’t, they could lose their unemployment benefits.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

State workforce consultants will check with the potential employer to verify that the person applied for the referred job.

Previously, the labor department didn’t track whether people followed up on referrals.

The post Unemployed workers risk benefits if they skip job referrals appeared first on Local News 8.