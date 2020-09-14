News

.AN AIR POLLUTION CAUTION STATEMENT HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY…

Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for

sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,

Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of Idaho. Air quality is

expected to fluctuate between UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS and

UNHEALTHY for all. This advisory will remain in effect until air

quality has significantly improved.

Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or

smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous

activity and stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged or

strenuous activity outdoors. An increase in symptoms of asthma

and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is

appreciated.