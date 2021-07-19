PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday.

KOIN reports contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress.

Union officials added Fred Meyer rejected a proposal to allow workers to refuse a task that would put themselves or the public in danger.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Teamsters Local 117 represents roughly 500 warehouse workers with Fred Meyer, servicing stores in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho.

A work stoppage could go into effect as early as midnight on Monday morning.

The post Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to authorize strike appeared first on Local News 8.