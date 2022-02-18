POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The United Way of Southeastern Idaho is hosting its second annual 5K Your Way from Feb. 18 to Feb. 27.

United Way’s 5K Your Way is virtual. Each person decides when and how to participate through walking, running, snowshoeing, biking, skiing or indoor equipment.

Registration is $35 and the first 100 participants will receive a beanie, a medal and a bag with sponsored swag. The 5K can be completed any time between Feb. 18 and Feb. 27.

All proceeds from this event will go to United Way’s 2022 funded agency partners, supporting critical health and wellness initiatives in the community.

“At United Way of Southeastern Idaho, we believe that the heart of our community is full of compassion and generosity,” Director of Donor and Community Engagement Wendi Ames said. “And as the cost of living continues to increase, 42 percent of households in our local community struggle to access food, health care and services that support the mental wellbeing of our community. Your entry fee could support meals for kids, families, and seniors or create access to counseling services or cover medical co-pays.”

You can visit the 5K Your Way site to learn more about the event and to register.

