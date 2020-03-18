Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County has established a new fund to help with urgent basic needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

The funds will be distributed through community agencies. United Way said 100% of all funds donated would go to support local organizations helping the community’s most vulnerable members.

Donations can be made online at unitedwayif.org/covid-19-response or mailed to the United Way at PO Box 51114, Idaho Falls, ID, 83405.

The agency said its goal is to coordinate community assistance with a focus on health, education, and financial stability.