MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Police are investigating after four students were found dead Sunday in an apparent homicide.

Just before noon yesterday, officers responded to a call for an unconscious individual and went to a residence near campus, where they discovered four deceased individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS.

The university released a statement saying that classes are canceled today, Nov. 14, out of respect for the victims.

Classes will resume tomorrow, Nov. 15.

U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1 — University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022

