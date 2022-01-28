BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The president of the University of Idaho says “conflict entrepreneurs” using scare tactics and a false social justice narrative to claim students were being indoctrinated led to a $500,000 cut in the school’s budget last year.

Scott Green told the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee on Friday there’s no indoctrination going on at the school.

He says an independent study by a law firm was unable to substantiate the indoctrination allegations by an influential libertarian group that wants to abolish public education.

Republican lawmakers cut $2.5 million from higher education budgets last year based on claims that universities were indoctrinating students.

